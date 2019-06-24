Perpetrators of lynching linked to RSS, BJP: Punia

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI):Senior Coingress P L Punia on Monday alleged that the perpetrators of crimes like the lynching of a man in Jharkhand are linked with the BJP and RSS and lack of any action encourages them.

"Perpetrators of such crime are linked to BJP-RSS and no action is taken against them. No one acts against such people related to BJP. On the contrary, the message given ithrough such incidents is that those who do this kind of thing will be encouraged," he told reporters.

"It was a very tragic incident in which a man belonging to a minority community was beaten to death while he was asked to repeatedly chant Jai Shri Ram. This is a sad reality and a matter of shame for the country," he said.

A 22-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death while he was made to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman'.

On being asked about Trinamool Congress' allegations that the BJP is acting like a terrorist organization in West Bengal, Punia said, "The way West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is handling the post-poll-conflict in the state is questionable. However, it is also true that the BJP is trying to infuse tension in the state."

Replying to a question on deaths in Bihar's Muzaffarpur due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome, the Congress leader said, "This has happened due to the carelessness of both state and Central government. There are no doctors and infrastructure in the hospitals. The behavior of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and state health Minister of Bihar Mangal Pandey is very disappointing."

"The Supreme Court should take cognizance of the situation in Bihar and issue some guidelines for the government," he said. (ANI)

