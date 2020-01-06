Perpetrators of violence in JNU do not want exams on time, says Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi [India], Jan 6 (ANI): BJP leader Manoj Tiwari on Monday said that the perpetrators of violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) do not want examinations to take place on time.

"The situation of JNU is very critical. The students who were beaten up want to take the exams and those who are the perpetrators do not want examinations. My opinion is that there should be an investigation into the matter as soon as possible followed by strict action against the perpetrators of the violence," Tiwari told ANI.

"Priyanka Gandhi only met with JNUSU injured students, not ABVP students," he added.

On Sunday evening, more than 30 students of the university, including JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, were injured and were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.

The JNU administration and political leaders, cutting across political lines, condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, the situation remained tense but peaceful outside JNU on Monday morning as the university guards maintained a strict vigil at the gate, checking I-cards of all those entering the university. (ANI)

