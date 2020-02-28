Perpetrators of violence will be punished, Naqvi on NE Delhi

New Delhi [India], Feb 28 (ANI): Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday said that people who will be found guilty in spreading violence in the national capital over the Citizenship Amendment Act will not be spared. He also urged citizens to maintain peace in the capital.

"People with evil minds will surely get punished. The country believes in the principle of unity in diversity. I was happy seeing Muslim brothers helping Hindus and vice versa. We should all appeal for peace and not provoke people," he said while speaking to ANI in New Delhi.

At least 38 people have died, while around 200 people have been injured in the violence that rocked North-East Delhi over the past few days. (ANI)