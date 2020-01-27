Person suspected with coronavirus stable, kept in isolation: Rajasthan Minister

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Jan 27 (ANI): Rajasthan's social justice and empowerment minister Bhanwar Subhash Garg on Monday informed media that a person suspected of being infected by coronavirus has been admitted to Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Jaipur.

Giving out more details, the minister said, "The patient has been kept in isolation and is in stable condition."

He also said that the patient's samples have been sent to Pune and the state government is taking all possi precautions.

Meanwhile earlier today, a girl from Chapra in Bihar was hospitalised after displaying symptoms similar to those of Coronavirus, which has claimed the lives of 80 people in China. (ANI)