"Person who insulted Shivaji Maharaj has been returned by parcel service": Uddhav Thackeray takes dig at BS Koshyari

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 12 (ANI): Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday took a swipe at former Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, saying that the latter has been returned by "parcel" service today.

"The person who insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has been returned by parcel service today," Thackeray said while talking to the reporters here.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday announced the names for appointment on the post of 12 Governors for states and one Lieutenant Governor in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Koshyari, who served the state for over three years, has been replaced by Ramesh Bais as the new governor of Maharashtra. Koshyari was appointed the Governor of Maharashtra in September 2019.

However, Koshyari earlier in the day said that he is going back to Uttarakhand for eating Kafals.



In November last year, he courted controversy after calling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj an "old icon" while addressing a function at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad.

An outrage sparked following his remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, a revered figure in Maharashtra.

Earlier, last month, Koshyari had conveyed his desire to be discharged of his duties to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a series of tweets, Governor Koshyari had expressed his desire to quit as the constitutional head of the state.

"During the recent visit of the Prime Minister to Mumbai, I have conveyed to him my desire to be discharged of all political responsibilities and to spend the remainder of my life in reading, writing and other activities. I have always received love and affection from the Prime Minister and I hope to receive the same in this regard," tweeted Raj Bhavan.

Meanwhile, coming down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Thackeray said that he doesn't believe in "BJP's version" of Hindutva.

"Balasaheb Thackeray never differentiated b/w Hindus and Muslims. He believed that those who work against the country, no matter their religion, should be punished. And this is our Hindutva. BJP doesn't mean Hindutva; I don't believe in their version of Hindutva," the leader further said. (ANI)

