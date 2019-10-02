Ramesh Babu (File Photo)
Ramesh Babu (File Photo)

Petty ego issues led to tragic defeat of Congress-JD(S) coalition in K'taka: Ramesh Babu

ANI | Updated: Oct 02, 2019 05:51 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): 'Petty ego issues' led to the tragic defeat of Congress-JD (S) coalition in Karnataka during the 2019 Lok Sabha general elections, said Ramesh Babu, JD (S) national general secretary on Tuesday.
"Congress-JD (S) coalition came about in Karnataka to keep communal forces away. However, petty ego issues have burnt such an altruistic ideology leading to a tragic defeat of the coalition. Nevertheless, though we have lost political power, we have not deserted our political ideology," Ramesh Babu said in a statement.
"The Indian National Congress party forms a Fact-Finding Committee to evaluate their setbacks after every general election. This committee submits an analytical report of the party from block level to the national level. Although it is an internal matter of the Congress, never has any fact-finding Committee submitted a factual report," he said.
Babu said that committed and senior Congress leaders were in the recently formed Fact-Finding Committee.
"I fail to understand why they have not given a detailed report of the twenty-eight Parliamentary Constituencies in the state of Karnataka," he said.
"Isn't it a fact that the Congress-JD(S) coalition lost the 2019 Parliamentary elections in Karnataka due to exalted ego clashes and backstabbing of party leaders? Why has the Fact-Finding Committee failed to mention their names? Will Congress really benefit from such a report? Such a report should be binned," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 06:30 IST

