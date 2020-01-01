PFI tried to give horrible dimension to anti-CAA protests in UP: Mohsin Raza

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 1 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Mohsin Raza on Wednesday said that Popular Front of India (PFI) tried to give horrible and chaotic dimension to protests in the state against amended Citizenship law.
"In Uttar Pradesh, police acted swiftly. Those who were involved with Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), after its ban made a new organisation Popular Front of India (PFI). During protests against CAA, PFI tried to horrible and chaotic dimension in Uttar Pradesh," Raza told ANI.
The minister further said that the PFI wants to radicalise youth and push them towards terrorism.
"They want to radicalise youth and push them towards terrorism. Our police acted against these people. We will crush their ideology," he said.
Earlier in the day, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the role of Popular Front of India (PFI) is coming forward in violence and the Home Ministry will decide on an action against the organisation based on evidence.
"PFI's role in violence is coming forward. The Home Ministry will decide on further action based on evidence. There are many allegations against them including connection with Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI)," Prasad had told reporters.
Earlier, Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh wrote a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs, requesting to impose a ban on PFI citing investigations of the organisation's involvement in the violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) on December 19.
PFI, an organisation based in Delhi, was founded on November 22, 2006.
Uttar Pradesh Police had also arrested three members of PFI including its state president Waseem Ahmad. (ANI)
