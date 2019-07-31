PGIMER, Chandigarh logo
PGIMER, Chandigarh logo

PGIMER Chandigarh to join protest by IMA over NMC Bill 2019

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 08:59 IST

Chandigarh [India], July 31 (ANI): Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh on Tuesday announced that it will also stage a protest along with Indian Medical Association (IMA) against the National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill 2019.
"In response to the call by the Indian Medical Association and Resident Doctors Associations across the country. The ARD PGIMER Chandigarh has its full and unconditional support for the cause of nationwide protest against NMC Bill," the organisation said in a press statement.
Calling the Bill "draconian," PGIMER stated that lower house dumped health care and medical education of this country into darkness by approving undemocratic NMC Bill 2019.
"Section 32 of the NMC Bill provides for the licensing of 3.5 lakhs unqualified non-medical persons to practice modern medicine. The term community health provider has been vaguely defined to allow anyone connected with modern medicine to get registered in the NMC and is licensed to practice modern medicine. Also, there is no clarity about pattern and other details of the NEXT exam," the organization said in a statement.
The organisation was also of the view that this proposed Bill will increase corruption and decrease autonomy in medicine.
"Power of Central Government to override the decisions/recommendations of National Medical Commission and Autonomous Boards constituted there-under. Undue favour to the Private Medical Colleges and Deemed Universities by decreasing the percentage of seats under controlled fees structure from 85 per cent to 50 per cent [Section 10( 1)(i)]. Decreasing the representation of Elected Members from 75 per cent (as was in MCI) to 20 per cent in NMC [Section 4 (4)] All these can never be accepted by the medical fraternity of the country," the PGIMER noted in a statement. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 09:21 IST

CCD founder was little upset regarding Income Tax torture:...

Mangaluru (Karanataka) [India], July 31 (ANI): Cafe Coffee Day (CCD) owner VG Siddhartha, whose body was found on the banks of Netravati River early morning on Wednesday near Hoige Bazaar, was little upset regarding the "Income Tax torture", claimed his close associate and Sringeri MLA TD Rajegowda

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 09:12 IST

Pakistan violates ceasefire in Tangdhar sector

Tangdhar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 31 (ANI): Four civilians were injured on Tuesday as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire in the Tangdhar sector, officials said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 09:07 IST

Mallya corners govt. agencies, banks over VG Siddhartha's letter

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Wednesday cited the disappearance of CCD founder-owner VG Siddhartha to corner the government agencies and banks while asserting that he is devastated with the contents of his letter.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 08:57 IST

Tripura Police burns 6,300 kg of marijuana worth Rs 3.15 crore

West Tripura (Tripura) [India], July 31 (ANI): The Tripura Police on Tuesday destroyed over 6,300 kg of marijuana worth Rs 3.15 crore by burning it in RK Nagar area of West Tripura district on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 08:34 IST

CRPF personnel dead in IED blast at Dantewada

Dantewada (Chhattisgarh) [India], July 31 (ANI): A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel was killed in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast near Bodli in Dantewada at around 6:15 am on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 08:32 IST

After Rasagola, Odisha demands GI tag for Chhena Poda and Arisa

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], July 31 (ANI): Buoyed by the Geographical Indication (GI) tag to its famous 'Rasagola', the Odisha government will now push for the GI tag for 'Chhena Poda' and 'Arisa Pitha' -- the two traditional delicacies of the state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 08:22 IST

Prayagraj: Case registered against schoolboys for molesting...

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): Crime Branch of Uttar Pradesh Police has registered a case against several school students for molesting girls on a school bus and harassing the bus driver for a girl's contact number.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 08:21 IST

IMD predicts heavy rainfall over Konkan, Goa

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Konkan, Goa, central Maharashtra, Gujarat region.

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 08:12 IST

Tipu Jayanti Virodhi Horata Samithi hails K'taka govt's decision...

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], July 31 (ANI): Tipu Jayanti Virodhi Horata Samithi hailed the Karnataka government's decision of not celebrating Tipu Sultan Jayanti this year. The members of the Samithi took to streets on Tuesday and bust in jubilation, distributed sweets and busted fire-crackers here

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 08:06 IST

Siddhartha's family informed about body, investigation to...

Mangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 31 (ANI): Mangalore Police Commissioner Sandeep Patil on Wednesday confirmed that further investigation will be carried out in the case of CCD founder-owner VG Siddhartha who disappeared during a walk at Netravati bridge while asserting that the family members have

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 07:48 IST

Hapur: Over 12 children fell ill after consuming milk...

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): Over 12 children were admitted to hospital last night after they consumed milk being distributed at a temple in Indergarhi on the occasion of 'Sawan Shivratri.'

Read More

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 07:31 IST

CCD founder-owner Siddhartha's body found

Mangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 31 (ANI): Following a massive search operation involving multiple agencies, the body of missing CCD founder-owner VG Siddhartha h

Read More
iocl