Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav along with other leaders in Lucknow on Sunday. Photo/ANI

Phoolan Devi's sister joins Samajwadi Party

ANI | Updated: Oct 06, 2019 18:01 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Rukamani Devi Nishad, sister of late Phoolan Devi, on Sunday joined the Samajwadi Party in the presence of party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

On joining the party, Rukamani said that she feels like coming home.
Besides her, Ramakant Yadav also joined the Samajwadi Party. "It feels like coming back home," he said.
Akhilesh Yadav said the Samajwadi Party has become stronger and with the people's support, it will win the next state Assembly elections. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 18:25 IST

Mumbai: Sale of liquor to be prohibited between Oct 19-21 and on Oct 24

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): City Collector Shivajirao Jondhale on Sunday issued orders to stop the sale of all kinds of liquor and to close down all liquor shops from October 19 to 21 and on October 24, in view of the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 18:16 IST

Telangana: Two trainee pilots killed after aircraft crashes in Vikarabad

Vikarabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Two trainee pilots were killed on Sunday when an aircraft they were flying crashed at Sultanpur village in the district.

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 18:10 IST

Manoj Tiwari defends Shekhawat over 'Delhi's water quality...

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Sunday said that Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat's statement that Delhi's water quality is better than European standards was based on what Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal apprised him.

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 18:07 IST

J-K: 10-member PDP delegation to meet Mufti tomorrow

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): A 10-member delegation of People's Democratic Party (PDP) will meet party chief and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday in Srinagar.

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 17:42 IST

Through representation, students urge CJI to stop axing of trees...

New Delhi (India), Oct 6 (ANI): A representation has been given to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, seeking his urgent intervention to stop the axing of trees by the authorities in Mumbai's Aarey Colony for constructing a metro car shed.

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 17:17 IST

Now, I feel accepted as daughter of India: Wife of late Sqn Ldr...

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Nirmal Khanna, wife of Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna, who was killed in 1990 by the separatist Yasin Malik, hailed the inclusion of her husband's name in the National War Memorial in Delhi.

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 17:04 IST

CPM condemns sedition case against eminent personalities

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): The Polit Bureau of CPM on Sunday strongly condemned the sedition cases filed against forty-nine known personalities who had written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and sought that the charges be "immediately rescinded".

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 17:00 IST

Haryana: 2 former MLAs from Congress, 1 from INLD join BJP

Rohtak (Haryana) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): In a big boost to the BJP, two former MLAs from the Congress and one from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) along with many workers joined the party on Sunday in the presence of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 16:48 IST

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar re-elected as JDU president unopposed

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was on Sunday re-elected as the president of the Janata Dal (United) unopposed for the next three years.

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 16:28 IST

Working closely with central, state leadership including...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday said he is working "closely and relentlessly" with both Central and state leadership including Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to ensure BJP's victory in the coming state Assembly elections.

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 16:27 IST

WB: US national arrested at Bagdogra airport for carrying USD 40,000

Bagdogra (West Bengal) [India], Oct 6 (ANI): A 55-year-old US national was arrested by Bagdogra Airport Customs unit here on Friday for carrying USD 40,000.

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 16:26 IST

IAF engraves name of Sqn Ldr Ravi Khanna on National War Memorial

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): The Indian Air Force (IAF) has engraved the name of Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna, who was killed in 1990 by separatist Yasin Malik-led Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), on the National War Memorial in Delhi.

