"Pilot-ji whatever you do, your turn won't come": Amit Shah jabs Cong amid Rajasthan turmoil

Bharatpur (Rajasthan) [India], April 15 (ANI): Amid the political turmoil in Rajasthan Congress, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, in a message for Sachin Pilot, said that his "turn would never come".

Addressing the Booth President Sankalp Sammelan of the BJP at Bharatpur in Rajasthan on Saturday, the Union Home minister said while Pilot may have contributed majorly to the party's electoral success on the ground in the state, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has filled the party's coffers.

Shah said, "Pilot-ji, whatever you do, your turn (to become Rajasthan CM) won't come. Your contribution maybe more on the ground but it is Gehlot-ji who does more to fill the Congress's coffers."

Further hitting out at the ruling party, he said it was pointless for the Congress to be locked in a leadership tussle in the state as the BJP is poised to form the next government.

"Ashok Gehlot does not want to step down (as CM) and Sachin Pilot is fighting for the chair. However, there's no use for the Congress to be involved in this tussle as the BJP will form the next government in the state," claimed Shah.

"BJP will wrest back power in Rajasthan with two-thirds majority and, also, for the third time, we will win all 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state in next year's general elections," he added.

Invoking the paper leak case, he said despite such incidents on his watch, CM Gehlot wants to cling on to power.

"More than two dozen exam papers have been leaked in Rajasthan and Mr Gehlot still wants to be in power. Why Mr Gehlot? Do you want to score a century? The people of Rajasthan no longer want you. This government has certainly scored top marks in appeasement," he added.

Also invoking the 2008 Jaipur bomb blast case, Shah alleged that the government is doing vote-bank politics on the victims.

Taking a swipe Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Shah said despite the foot march, straddling several states, the party fared poorly in the recent Assembly polls in 3 Northeast states.

"Despite Rahul Gandhi doing a 'yatra', Congress was washed out in the Northeast in the elections held recently," he said.

He added that Prime Minister Modi has fulfilled the aspirations of the people because of which the BJP was continuing its victory march across states.

"Modi-ji has worked to fulfill the aspirations of the people, secure the country's borders while implementing welfare schemes for the poor. This has ensured BJP's winning march across states," he said.

"Today, more than 24,000 workers from four (Rajasthan) districts and 19 Assembly constituencies are present here. To all of you, I bow in respect. There was a time when the Congress used to taunt us with 'Hum Do-Hamare Do', as we only had 2 MPs. Today, the same Congress party do not even have the status of the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

"The BJP's popularity has been on the weight of its good work and courage of our booth workers," he added. (ANI)