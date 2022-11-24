Pilot slams Rajasthan CM Gehlot for calling him a "traitor"

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday called out Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for his derogatory remarks and said that the allegations made by the Rajashtan CM were "baseless".

"Ashok Gehlot is a senior and experienced leader, I don't know who is advising him to level false, baseless allegations against me. Today it is required to strengthen the party," said Congress leader Sachin Pilot while talking to ANI.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had called state Congress leader Sachin Pilot a "traitor" and said that he can never become the Chief Minister of the state.

Taking a dig at CM Gehlot's statement, Pilot said that BJP was badly defeated in Rajasthan when he was the state party chief.

"BJP was badly defeated in Rajasthan when I was the state party president. Still, the Congress president gave him another chance to Gehlot to become CM. Today the priority should be on how we can again win the Rajasthan election," he said.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot called the accusations unjustified at a time when the party needs to stand together against the BJP and support Bharat Jodo Yatra to make it successful.

"Rahul Gandhi is on Bharat Jodo Yatra and we all need to jointly make the yatra successful. The only party that can challenge BJP is Congress. We need to challenge BJP in all ruling states," said Pilot.

Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh also condemned CM Gehlot's remark and said that the differences should be resolved in a manner that strengthens the Congress.

"Ashok Gehlot is a senior and experienced political leader. Whatever differences he has expressed with his younger colleague Sachin Pilot will be resolved in a manner that strengthens the Congress," said Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh. (ANI)