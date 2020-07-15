Pilot's supporters burn Gehlot's effigy in Tonk

Tonk (Rajasthan) [India], July 15 (ANI): Supporters of Sachin Pilot burnt an effigy of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in the assembly constituency of the former union minister.

They also raised slogans in support of Pilot at the Sawai Madhopur crossing here.

Saud Saeedi, an office-bearer of Congress, resigned from his post.

Among those who took part in the demonstrations were Congress leader Ramlal Sandeela.

Earlier today, Sachin Pilot was removed as Deputy Chief Minister and Rajasthan PCC chief. Two of his loyalists were removed as ministers. The Congress government in the state is facing a political crisis due to simmering differences between Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot coming out in the open. (ANI)

