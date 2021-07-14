Piyush Goyal appointed Leader of House in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has been appointed as the Leader of House in the Rajya Sabha.

Goyal was the Deputy Leader in Rajya Sabha and will replace Thawarchand Gehlot as the Leader of the House. Gehlot was appointed Governor of Karnataka ahead of the reshuffle of the union cabinet last week.

Goyal has been elevated to the new role days ahead of the start of the monsoon session of parliament on July 19.

Goyal (57) also holds the portfolio of Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution and Textiles. He has earlier held portfolios of Coal, New and Renewable Energy and Mines.



He is a member of the Rajya Sabha since 2010.

Goyal has been associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party since 1984 and has held various organisational posts. He is a member of the party's national executive.

Goyal was Head of Information Communication Campaign Committee of BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and was a member of the party's Manifesto and Publicity Committees in the last Lok Sabha election.

He secured all-India second rank in the chartered accountancy exam and second rank in Law in Mumbai University.

Goyal has been an investment banker and has served on the boards of the State Bank of India and Bank of Baroda. He also played a significant role in transforming India's energy sector and received the Annual Carnot Prize in 2018. (ANI)

