Piyush Goyal slams Rahul Gandhi on budget remarks, says he does not understand maths, finds 'sum of everything zero'

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi for his remarks terming the Union Budget as "zero-sum", Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said the Congress leader "does not understand maths" and "finds the sum of everything zero".

In an interview with ANI, Piyush Goyal said "every intelligent person has welcomed the budget and its vision".

"The Opposition's approach is very negative. They only want to criticise. Rahul Gandhi might say zero-sum. He does not understand maths and finds the sum of everything zero. It is important to have the intelligence to understand the Budget. They (Opposition) do not understand the figures, that is why they find the Budget zero-sum," Goyal said.

Rahul Gandhi had slammed the union budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman in Parliament on Tuesday as "zero sum" and said it has "nothing" for the poor, middle class, salaried class, deprived, youth, farmers and MSMEs.



Goyal said he believes the budget will be a milestone in assessing the future of India.

"Finance Minister has shown a new direction to the country through the budget. It is the foundation stone of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The entire country is lauding the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the visionary budget," he said.

Piyush Goyal said Union Budget 2022-23 reflects a visionary framework for the holistic and inclusive development of the country.

He said the government and private investment will help in the development of the country and will generate employment opportunities.

Goyal said the budget will strengthen the small and medium scale industries. (ANI)

