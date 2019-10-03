PL Punia seeks action over mobile theft in train

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Congress leader PL Punia on Wednesday sought action over alleged mobile theft that took place in the train he was travelling in.

Punia on Twitter shared that he was travelling in train number 12230 Delhi to Lucknow when a boy entered the cabin within 5 minutes of the train leaving Delhi junction, took the mobile set and jumped out.

"Travelling by train 12230 Delhi to Lucknow HA-1, A cabin. After 5 minutes of train leaving Delhi Jn, a boy rushed in the cabin and swiftly lifted mobile set (Samsung no. 9691836400) and jumped out of the slow-moving train. Request action #pmoindia #RailMinIndia #NorthernRail," Punia tweeted.

More details are currently awaited. (ANI)

