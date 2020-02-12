Plan to contest every local poll, establish party in Maharashtra, says AAP's Preeti Sharma Menon

Mumbai: (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 12 (ANI): With Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) securing a third term in a row winning 62 seats out of 70 in Delhi assembly polls, party's National Executive Member Preeti Sharma Menon on Wednesday said that they will be contesting every local poll in the state and would look towards getting more involved in Maharashtra politics.

Hopeful about bringing the Delhi model of governance to Maharashtra as well, Menon told ANI, "In Maharashtra, we have got a huge amount of responses where people want a similar form of governance. Our plan is to contest in every local poll, establish the party and from there, and then, we will see how else we can get more involved in Maharashtra."

Menon also affirmed that the Delhi Legislative assembly elections were fought on the basis of the work done by the Delhi government and the citizens must be credited for their support in it.

"If the voter has become so educated and alert, then I think it is a good sign for the country and I hope that translates into the rest of the country," she said. (ANI)

