Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a public rally in Ballabhgarh on Monday.
PM chides Congress for meeting UK politician over Kashmir

ANI | Updated: Oct 14, 2019 18:10 IST

Ballabhgarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 14 (ANI): In a scathing attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he was "shocked" over the meeting between representatives of Congress' UK chapter with Britain's Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.
Attacking the Congress, Modi asked the grand old party to clarify their stand on Article 370 that granted special powers to Jammu and Kashmir.
"Today the whole country is seeing that those people whose interests have been hurt by this decision, are shocked and stunned. These people are questioning this decision, going abroad and asking for help. I am shocked by this," he said at a public rally here.
The controversy broke out last week after Corbyn tweeted a picture of his meeting with members of Indian Overseas Congress UK who he said discussed the "human rights situation in Kashmir". The BJP had hit out at the Congress, terming it as "appalling" and said that "India will give a befitting reply to the Congress for these shameful shenanigans."
On the other hand, Indian Overseas Congress UK hit back at the "malicious" statement by the BJP, which it said was "another attempt to distract people from their failures." It clarified that they met Corbyn and expressed concern and condemned the Kashmir resolution passed at the Labour Party annual conference.
Meanwhile, Modi dared the Opposition to declare in their poll manifesto that they will restore Article 370 to Jammu and Kashmir.
Stepping up his attack on the Congress, the Prime Minister said, "Congress leaders should answer to the families of soldiers who were protecting the innocent people of Jammu and Kashmir and were killed by terrorists while doing so. They should answer to the mothers of those brave soldiers why is Article 370 so dear to them."
He accused the grand old party of doing vote bank politics and shedding crocodile tears over the issue.
Continuing his tirade, Modi said that the Opposition has a habit of opposing everything and "that has been their tradition for quite some time".
"Today, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have embarked on a new path of development and trust. The credit for the removal of Article 370 goes to the 130 crore people of India. You pressed the lotus button and I got this strength to fulfill your dreams," the Prime Minister said.
He said that the entire country wanted to see Kashmir be integrated and hence, the government is taking decisions that no one has ever imagined.
Criticising the Congress for their statements on Rafale deal, Modi said, "They (Opposition) were creating a furore over the Rafale jet. They had tried so hard to ensure that the agreement should be cancelled and no new fighter aircraft should come to India. Despite this, the first Rafale jet has been handed over to India."
He said that despite opposition by the parties, the BJP is committed to national security and empowerment of the Army.
Shifting gears and attacking the Congress and other opposition parties in Haryana, Modi said that dynastic politics will not survive in the state.
"Five years back when I spoke of forming the government in Haryana, the Opposition repeatedly asked me about our captain. You have seen the captain and a strong team in five yrs. Those who used to question me then are desperately trying to keep their leadership together," said the Prime Minister.
He said that the development of Haryana, change in people's lives has always been the state government's priority.
Haryana, which has a 90-member Assembly is slated to go to polls on October 21. Votes will be counted on October 24. (ANI)

