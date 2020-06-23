PM destroyed our position by accepting China's stand of not occupying any Indian land: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that China has "brazenly" occupied the country's territory and alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "destroyed" India's position and "betrayed" the Army by accepting Beijing's stand that it did not occupy any Indian land.

The former Congress chief's remark came at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting today.

"One reason why China has acted as there is a complete and total failure of foreign policy. The established institutional structure of diplomacy has been demolished by the PM," he said.

"China has brazenly occupied our territory. PM has destroyed our position and betrayed our army by accepting their position that they occupied no Indian land. The Chinese can't be permitted to get away with this unacceptable usurpation of our land. Everything needs to be done to ensure that sacrifice of our martyrs is not in vain," Gandhi said.

The Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad said that India's relations with once-friendly neighbours lie in "tatters".

"Our time tested relationship with our traditional allies has been interrupted. India should build a good relationship with the US and other countries and must also maintain good relations with its old friends," he said.

India and China have been involved in talks to ease the ongoing border tensions since last month. However, last week as many as 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan Valley after an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh.

The Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the violent clash.

In the Corps Commander level talks between India and China at Moldo on Monday, both sides have reached a mutual consensus to disengage in the Eastern Ladakh sector, Indian Army said today. (ANI)