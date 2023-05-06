"PM fulfilled dreams of Lord Ram devotees..," Amit Shah hits out at Congress in Belagavi

Belagavi (Karnataka) [India], May 6 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday hit out at Congress while highlighting the achievements of the Bharatiya Janata Party and said that the double-engine government in Karnataka has worked for the benefit of the people.

The final leg of campaigning for the May 10 Assembly elections have intensified in the State.

Addressing an election rally in Belagavi, Amit Shah said PM Modi fulfilled the dreams of Lord Ram devotees by constructing the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"BJP has worked for the farmers here. We have given several benefits to the farmers. Congress insulted Savarkar. But BJP developed the Marathas and respected them...PM Modi fulfilled the dreams of Lord Ram devotees by constructing the Ram temple in Ayodhya".

Shah said that the Congress party insulted Lord Bajrang Bali.

Congress faced a major backlash from Hindu organisations after it announced a ban on Bajrang Dal in its manifesto for the Karnataka assembly elections.

"We believe that law and Constitution are sacrosanct and cannot be violated by individuals and Organisations like Bajrang Dal, PFI or others promoting enmity or hatred, whether among majority or minority communities," read the Congress manifesto.

Shah said that no one has trust in Rahul Gandhi's guarantees, adding they (Congress) were defeated in states like Tripura, Assam, and Nagaland.

"It's BJP who banned Popular Front of India," Shah said. Previously this April, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said each vote to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will protect the State from the banned outfit Popular Front of India (PFI).

Notably, the PFI and its many affiliates were declared 'unlawful association' by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in September last year after its involvement in violent activities came to light during investigations carried out by various state police units and national agencies.

"The BJP gave ration to the public, gave water facilities and health facilities. The double-engine government has worked for the benefit of the people," Shah said.

Karnataka will go to Assembly polls on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. (ANI)