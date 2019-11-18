PM has assured govt is ready to hold discussions on all matters, says Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): As a few parliamentarians raised slogans in the Lok Sabha during the Question hour, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured that the government is ready to hold discussions on all matters.

"The PM has assured that the government is ready to hold discussions on all matters," he said.

Earlier in the day, speaking to media, Joshi had said that the government is ready to discuss every issue in the Parliament.

The winter session of the Parliament that commenced today will go on till December 13 and will provide a total of 20 sittings spread over a period of 26 days, including four Private Members' days.

Many key bills, including the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019, are scheduled to be tabled in this session of the Parliament.

Other important bills that are expected to be taken up during the course of the Houses include the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, Anti Maritime Piracy Bill 2019 and Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019. (ANI)

