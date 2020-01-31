New Delhi [India], Jan 31 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met leaders of parties in the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on the first day of the budget session of Parliament.
He said in a tweet that the alliance represents India's diversity and dynamism and NDA has made a mark for its pro-people programmes.
"Had an excellent meeting with the NDA family. Our alliance represents India's diversity and dynamism. NDA has made a mark for its pro-people and good governance related development programmes that are empowering millions," he said.
The Prime Minister earlier had a meeting with senior BJP leaders.
The first part of the budget session will continue till February 11. (ANI)
PM holds meeting with NDA allies, says alliance represents India's diversity
ANI | Updated: Jan 31, 2020 20:41 IST
