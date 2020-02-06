PM jabs Oppn, says won't let you do away with your unemployment

New Delhi [India], Feb 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took a jibe at the Opposition and said that "we will not let you do away with your unemployment".

As the Prime Minister was replying in Lok Sabha to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, few opposition members raked up the issue of unemployment.

In reply, Modi said, "I am grateful that you have reposed your faith in me.

This work also we will do. But we will not do one thing and neither will allow it to happen and that is - aapki berojgari nahi hatne denge (will not let you do away with your unemployment)."



Several opposition parties, including Congress, have been targeting the government over unemployment during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament. (ANI)