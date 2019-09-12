PM launches pension scheme for farmers, small traders

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Sep 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana from poll-bound Jharkhand and said development was the priority and commitment of his government and the country was moving ahead at an unprecedented pace.

The Prime Minister also launched the National Pension Scheme for traders and self-employed people and inaugurated the new building of the state Assembly.

He inaugurated the Multi-Modal Transport Terminal at Sahibganj and referred to plans to construct 462 Eklavya model residential schools in tribal areas.

He also laid the foundation stone of the new building of the state secretariat.

"Development is our priority as also our commitment. We have taken decisions for the welfare of people in 100 days. This is the beginning. Five years are to go. Many commitments are pending, many efforts are pending, hard work is pending. The speed at which the country is moving ahead, it has never happened in the past. You wanted to see a government that works fast. Are you happy with the work done in 100 days," he asked.

The Prime Minister said that the kind of changes happening in the country could not have been thought before.

"People who had thought that they are above law, above courts, they are pleading the courts for bail," he said without taking any names.

He said the recent Parliament session was one of the most productive sessions and Houses sat for long hours.

"Several issues were discussed in detail. The credit goes to all the political parties and their leaders," he said and congratulated the MPs.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan Dhan Yojana shall secure the lives of 5 crore small and marginal farmers by providing a minimum pension of Rs 3000 per month to those who attain 60 years of age.

The National Pension Scheme for the traders and the self-employed aims at providing a minimum assured pension of Rs 3000 to small traders and self - employed after attaining age of 60 years. Around three crore small traders are expected to benefit from the scheme.

The Prime Minister spoke in detail about the work done by his government for the poor and farmers.

"Every farmer family of the country will get the benefit of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi after the formation of the new government. Today, more than Rs 21000 crore rupees have been deposited in the accounts of about six and a half crore farmer families of the country. There are also 8 lakh farmer families of Jharkhand, in whose account about Rs 250 crore have been deposited."

He said the government is trying to provide social security to every Indian.

"Government is becoming the companion of those who need it the most. Since March this year, a similar pension scheme is going on for crores of unorganised sector workers of the country," he said.

"More than 32 lakh labourers have also joined the Shramayogi Manadhan Yojana. More than 22 crore people have joined Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, out of which more than 30 lakh beneficiaries are from Jharkhand. Also under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, about 44 lakh poor patients have been benefitted, out of which about 3 lakh are from Jharkhand," he said.

Referring to the plans to construct 462 Ekalavya Model Schools, he said the schools would focus on providing quality upper primary, secondary and senior secondary level education to tribal students.

"These Eklavya schools will not only serve as a medium of education for tribal children but there will also be facilities for sports and skill development along with the protection of local arts and culture. In these schools, the government will spend more than Rs 1 lakh a year on every tribal child."

Referring to Multi-Modal Transport Terminal at Sahibganj, he said this was not just another project but one giving a new option of transportation to the entire region.

"This waterway will connect Jharkhand not only with the whole country, but also with foreign countries. From this terminal, tribal brothers and sisters, farmers will now be able to access their produce in the markets across the country more easily," he said.

Speaking about the new building of the state Assembly, he said it is "the holy place where the foundation of the golden future of the people of Jharkhand will be laid and dreams of present and future generations will be realised".

"Today, nearly two decades after the formation of the state, the temple of democracy is being inaugurated in Jharkhand. It is a historic day for Jharkhand as new building of state Assembly has been dedicated to the people. It is a place of pilgrimage for every citizen having faith in democracy," he said.

The Prime Minister also exhorted people to reduce the use of single-use plastic.

"Since yesterday, the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign has started in the country. Under this campaign, by October 2, we have to collect single-use plastic in our homes, schools, offices. On October 2, the day of Gandhiji's 150th birth anniversary, we have to remove that plastic pile," he said. (ANI)