Union Minister Jitendra Singh speaking to reporters in Kathua on Sunday.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh speaking to reporters in Kathua on Sunday.

PM making successful attempt to make J-K people understand about self-rule, autonomy: Jitendra Singh

ANI | Updated: Oct 21, 2019 05:48 IST

Kathua (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is putting successful efforts to make people in Jammu and Kashmir understand the significance of self-rule and autonomy.
"A successful attempt is being made by the Prime Minister to make people of J-K understand what is self-rule and autonomy. Families that looted people for 40 years in name of self-rule kept people bereaved from panchayat and BDC election... Those who talk about autonomy are the ones who boycott panchayat elections," he told reporters here.
Singh said that Jammu and Kashmir would get self-rule and autonomy under the Modi government by creating the concept of three-tier grassroots democracy comprising panchayats, BDCs and district councils.
"The whole state of Jammu and Kashmir is enthusiastic about BDC election. People in Kashmir Valley have filed nominations in large numbers... They are giving an answer to those who used to say that peace will be disturbed if BDC election takes place," the minister said.
Polling for the election of chairpersons of Block Development Councils (BDC) in the 310 blocks of Jammu and Kashmir will be held on October 24. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 06:05 IST

'Shameful', Harsimrat Kaur Badal criticises Pak over charging...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Sunday criticised Imran Khan's government for charging a service fee of USD 20 from pilgrims who will be visiting the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara through the Kartarpur corridor which will be opened for pilgrims in November

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 05:52 IST

Haryana: Land of political Kurukshetra to witness multi-cornered...

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Haryana will witness a multi-cornered electoral contest among BJP, Congress, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) on Monday with 1,83,90,525 registered voters deciding the fate of a total of 1,169 candidates by casting their votes

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 05:46 IST

UP: 22-year-old killed by friends in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): A 22-year-old youth was allegedly killed by his friends here on Sunday, police said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 05:42 IST

Battleground Maharashtra: BJP-Shiv Sena seeks second term,...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Fate of 3,237 candidates will be sealed in EVMs on Monday as voters in Maharashtra will exercise their electoral rights to elect state assembly representatives in 288 constituencies for the formation of next state government.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 04:50 IST

Elections: UP's Rampur among 51 assembly constituencies going to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Along with assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana, 51 assembly constituencies spread across 17 states of the country will go to bypolls on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 04:50 IST

Hyderabad: Murder accused out on bail killed in rivalry

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Relatives of a murder victim on Sunday allegedly killed one of the accused after he was out on bail here, officials said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 04:00 IST

Andhra Pradesh: Raids at firecracker manufacturing units for...

East Godavari District (Andra Pradesh) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Following fire incidents in last 20 days, officials on Sunday raided firecracker manufacturing units in Kottapeta town here and seized two units which were allegedly violating rules and regulations.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 03:46 IST

Karnataka: Heavy rains lash Dharwad, roads waterlogged

Dharwad (Karnataka) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Heavy rains lashed the city on Saturday leading to waterlogging and traffic jams in many areas.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 03:41 IST

Kamlesh Tiwari murder: Fake social media account used by...

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) probing the Kamlesh Tiwari murder case has found that one of the key suspects involved in the murder case has created a fake identity to befriend the deceased Hindu Samaj Party leader through social media.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 03:30 IST

Hyderabad: Blood donation camp organised on eve of Police...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): As many as 300 police personnel from Rachakonda district, including the police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat donated blood in a mega blood donation camp organised on the eve of Police Commemoration Day.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 01:59 IST

Voting for Maharashtra, Haryana assembly polls today, fate of...

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): With polling in Haryana and Maharashtra scheduled for today, the electoral fate of over 4400 candidates- 1169 in Haryana and 3237 in Maharashtra will be sealed in EVMs.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 01:12 IST

J-K police pays homage to 1555 personnel killed fighting...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): On the eve of Police Commemoration Day, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday remembered the sacrifice of 1555 policemen who were killed while fighting terrorists in the state during the last thirty years and paid tributes to them.

Read More
iocl