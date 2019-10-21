PM making successful attempt to make J-K people understand about self-rule, autonomy: Jitendra Singh

Kathua (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is putting successful efforts to make people in Jammu and Kashmir understand the significance of self-rule and autonomy.

"A successful attempt is being made by the Prime Minister to make people of J-K understand what is self-rule and autonomy. Families that looted people for 40 years in name of self-rule kept people bereaved from panchayat and BDC election... Those who talk about autonomy are the ones who boycott panchayat elections," he told reporters here.

Singh said that Jammu and Kashmir would get self-rule and autonomy under the Modi government by creating the concept of three-tier grassroots democracy comprising panchayats, BDCs and district councils.

"The whole state of Jammu and Kashmir is enthusiastic about BDC election. People in Kashmir Valley have filed nominations in large numbers... They are giving an answer to those who used to say that peace will be disturbed if BDC election takes place," the minister said.

Polling for the election of chairpersons of Block Development Councils (BDC) in the 310 blocks of Jammu and Kashmir will be held on October 24. (ANI)

