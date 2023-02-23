PM Modi accepts central agencies taking action against people in opposition: Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 23 (ANI): Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dig at Opposition parties that "the ED has brought them on one platform," Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that PM accepts that the central agencies are taking action against people in opposition.

During the interview with ANI, when Baghel was asked about his reaction on the PM's comment, he said, "Means PM is accepting that he only takes action against the people of opposition and does not take action against those belonging to the ruling party. All those who are facing ED and CBI investigations immediately become innocent after joining BJP. After changing their side to BJP, those, who were once dishonest, become innocent as they become pure with Gangajal. The Prime Minister has accepted that ED is used only against the opposition parties.

Replying to the discussion in Lok Sabha on Motion of Thanks to President Droupadi Murmu's address, PM Modi had said, "They (opposition) should thank the ED as because of the ED, they came on one platform. The ED has brought them on one platform, what the voters could not do."

Without naming BJP, the Chief Minister said they are using central agencies as a weapon for vendetta politics.

"The public has understood this, how you are torturing industrialists, businessmen, the public and party workers. Are these people not seeing this? The more they use such tactics, it will boost our confidence. We are working with full force and the plenary sessions will be a great success," he said.

Speaking about the unity of opposition parties, Baghel said, "without Congress, the unity of the opposition parties will have no meaning. The presence of Congress is in every state, there is no meaning of alliance without Congress."

On being asked why Rahul Gandhi accuses some parties like Aam Aadmi Party and TMC of supporting and helping the BJP, Baghel said wherever the Congress is strong, they go there, which means that they want to weaken the Congress. "But, the public gradually understood this and now they will not fall into their trap," he added. (ANI)