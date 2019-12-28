PM Modi, Amit Shah have lost trust of people: Digvijaya Singh

New Delhi [India], Dec 28 (ANI): Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have lost the confidence and trust of the people of the country.

"It is a question of belief and confidence. Modi ji had said 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas Sabka Vishwas'. Today, Modi and Amit Shah have lost the 'Vishwas' (trust) of the people," Singh told reporters here commenting on the ongoing protests against the newly enacted citizenship law.

Protests are being held across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act which grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Digvijaya Singh and several other party leaders are in the national capital to attend the Congress Foundation Day celebrations at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) office here.

"Today we celebrate Congress Foundation Day with a commitment to fight all Divisive Forces in India. Bharat Mata ki Jai. Congress Party Zindabad," Singh had tweeted earlier today. (ANI)

