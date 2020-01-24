PM Modi, Amit Shah responsible for protests, says Bhupesh Baghel

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Holding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah responsible for the protests across the country, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel">Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel implicitly referred the duo as "Mota Bhai" and "Chhota Bhai" respectively, and said the entire country is "agitated because of their lies".

"PM Modi should decide first that who is lying. The entire country is agitated because of their lies. 'Mota Bhai and Chhota Bhai' (PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah) are jointly responsible for the protests going on all over India. They are still not able to give a proper explanation to the question that how did the RDX used in Pulwama attack, reach there," Baghel said while talking to reporters here on Friday.

"They are not giving any answer about the economic slowdown in India. They are continuously withdrawing money from RBI," he added.

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) grants citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Baghel, along with senior Congress leader PL Punia visited the national capital to meet Congress President Sonia Gandhi after Congress won in the local bodies' elections in the state. (ANI)