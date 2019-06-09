PM Modi arrives at Tirumala temple to offer prayers

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jun 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Tirumala temple on Sunday to offer prayers. He was accompanied by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

"I have had the good fortune to come to Tirupati many times in the past too, I have come here to take the blessings of Lord Venkateshwara after forming the new government. I want the Lord to bless us so that we can fulfil the dreams of 130 crore Indians together," Modi said at a public meeting before coming to the temple.

Earlier today, PM Modi was welcomed by Jaganmohan Reddy at the Tirupati Airport on his arrival from Colombo.

Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan and five deputy chief ministers in the newly elected Reddy government along with other leaders were also present to welcome the Prime Minister who was returning after his trip to Maldives and Sri Lanka.

The YSRCP leader and newly elected CM received a pat on the back from PM Modi after he tried to touch the latter's feet twice. (ANI)