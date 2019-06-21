PM Narendra Modi arrives Ranchi on Thursday. Photo/ANI
PM Narendra Modi arrives Ranchi on Thursday. Photo/ANI

PM Modi arrives in Ranchi to host main event of International Yoga Day

ANI | Updated: Jun 21, 2019 00:11 IST

Ranchi [Jharkhand], Jun 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is all set to host a grand event on the occasion of International Day of Yoga, arrived in Ranchi on Thursday. He was received by Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das.
The Prime Minister will perform yoga at Prabhat Tara ground tomorrow.
Around 30,000 people are expected to participate in the event, for which security has been beefed up across the city.
"Tomorrow lakhs of people will do yoga with PM Modi at Prabhat Tara ground. People of Jharkhand are very much aware of yoga and health," Chief Minister Raghuvar Das told ANI.
The Centre along with state governments is organising various yoga programmes on June 21 across the country.
Last year, around 50,000 people participated in the International Yoga Day event organised at Dehradun-based Forest Research Institute.
The first International Day of Yoga was observed all over the world on June 21, 2015, when over 30,000 people including Prime Minister Modi performed yoga at the Rajpath in New Delhi.
The idea of International Day of Yoga was first proposed by Prime Minister Modi during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 27 September 2014. (ANI)

