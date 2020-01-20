PM Modi attacks Congress over CAA, says lies being spread by those rejected by people

New Delhi [India], Jan 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday made a veiled attack on the Congress and some other opposition parties over their stance on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and NPR, saying that "lies and rumours" were being spread by the parties which had been rejected by the people in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The Prime Minister lauded the BJP workers and asked them to be "more active" in reaching out to the people.

In his speech at the BJP headquarters">BJP headquarters after JP Nadda">JP Nadda was elected the party's new president, Modi said that some people had objections to the party's ideals.

He hit out at the Congress and said those who had been rejected by the people in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, saying that "those whose words people were not willing to hear had very few weapons left."

He accused them of "spreading rumours and lies" and said that these were being fanned by the eco-system created by them.

Modi said the BJP workers do not rely on mediums to convey their message but reach out to the people directly.

"It is that power, which brought us back to power with a greater majority. This is an important development in India's history," he said.

"There is a need to be more active. There is a need to reach every citizen," he said.

Congress and several other opposition parties have opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act and raised their objections to the manner in which the National Population Register was being conducted.

They have also accused the government of trying to bring the National Register of Citizens. Congress leader P Chidambaram has termed NPR as "disguised NRC". (ANI)