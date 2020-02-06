PM Modi attacks Left for supporting 'anarchy'

New Delhi [India], Feb 6 (ANI): Attacking Kerala's Left government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the state's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has confirmed the hands of extremist groups behind the protest in the state, then why they are supporting the same anarchy in other parts of the country.

"I understand the Congress' helplessness but Kerala's Left Front should understand. They should know that Kerala's Chief Minister has said that extremist groups are behind the protests going on in the state and warned of strict action against them," said the Prime Minister during his reply in the Rajya Sabha to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.

"How can you support the same anarchy in Delhi or other parts of the country with which you are troubled in your state?" asked Prime Minister Modi.

He said the opposition ruled states are passing resolutions against CAA in their state Assemblies for the 'vote bank' politics.

Attacking the opposition parties, Prime Minister Modi said: "Is it okay to misguide and misinform the nation? Can anybody be a part of a campaign that does the same? The path being taken on CAA by many opposition parties is unfortunate."

"All the colleagues should ask themselves questions about whatever is being said about the CAA. We should stop the tendency to misinform and misguide the country ... Opposition members are very enthused these days, those who were silent have become violent," he said.

Kerala, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh have passed anti-CAA resolutions in their Assemblies so far. (ANI)