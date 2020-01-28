PM Modi, BJP should take cognisance of Parvesh Verma's remark: Raj Babbar

New Delhi [India], Jan 28 (ANI): Congress leader Raj Babbar hit out at BJP MP Parvesh Varma over his statement on Shaheen Bagh and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP should take notice of his remarks.

"BJP and PM Modi should take cognisance of it. Prime Minister says something else in "Mann ki Baat" and he becomes silent when his MPs speak in a different tone. BJP MP should be asked if this government is likely to go? This makes it look if there is silent support? You have Home Ministry and Delhi Police. Delhi is under him and if there are some unwanted elements, then arrest them," he told ANI.

Referring to the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Congress leader said that it is the youth who are protesting against it while reminding that people from 29 universities are connected to it.

"All the 29 universities are not Jamia, AMU or Osmania. People from St Stephens and Tata Institute and IIT are also in it," he said.

Reacting to MoS Finance, Anurag Thakur's controversial speech in a rally, the Congress leader said, "I regret the statement because he is a humble human being. Has the BJP become so weak that they do not have faith in the law?"

Earlier in the day, Verma said, "Lakhs of people gather there (Shaheen Bagh). People of Delhi will have to think and take a decision. They will enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters, kill them. There is time today, Modi Ji and Amit Shah won't come to save you tomorrow..." (ANI)

