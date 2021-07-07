PM Modi cabinet 2.0: Amit Shah given charge of newly-formed Ministry of Cooperation

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been given the additional charge of the newly created Ministry of Cooperation.

This development came as many as 43 leaders took oath on Wednesday in the first Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion after Prime Minister Modi returned to power for a second term in May 2019.

Prime Minister Modi had on Tuesday announced a new 'Ministry of Cooperation', to deepen cooperatives as a true people-based movement reaching the grassroots. This ministry will provide a separate administrative, legal and policy framework for strengthening the cooperative movement.

The Ministry will work to streamline processes for 'ease of doing business' for cooperatives and enable the development of Multi-State Co-operatives (MSCS).

The Central Government has signalled its deep commitment to community-based developmental partnership.

The creation of a separate Ministry for Cooperation also fulfils the budget announcement made by the Union Finance Minister, the sources said. The decision is also being seen as a step to empower farmers.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi congratulated all the new ministers inducted into the Union Cabinet and said the government will continue working to fulfill the aspirations of the people and build a strong and prosperous India.

The swearing-in ceremony, which took place at Rashtrapati Bhavan amid COVID-19 protocols, came days ahead of the monsoon session of parliament. (ANI)