Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. (Photo credit: Twitter Vice President of India)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. (Photo credit: Twitter Vice President of India)

PM Modi calls on Vice Preisdent Venkaiah Naidu

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 23:18 IST

New Delhi [India] Oct 1 (ANI): Days after returning from his US trip, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.
The Prime Minister drove to Naidu's residence and exchanged Navratri greetings.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on the Vice President, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu at his residence in New Delhi today. They exchanged Navratri greetings," the Vice President tweeted.
The Prime Minister returned to Delhi, on September 28, after a week-long trip to the United States where he addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and several events, including the mega "Howdy, Modi!" which was an Indian diaspora gathering in Houston, Texas.
He also had multiple bilateral meetings with world leaders, including US President Donald Trump.
The ruling BJP had organized a grand welcome for the prime minister outside the Palam Technical Area where thousands of party workers gathered. PM Modi was felicitated outside the Palam Technical Airport, on his arrival in Delhi. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 00:27 IST

J-K Juvenile Justice Committee submits report in SC; 114...

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Juvenile Justice Committee on Tuesday submitted a report to the Supreme Court stating that 144 juveniles, including children aged nine and 11, were arrested since August 5 after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 00:14 IST

PM Modi has paid true respects to Mookerjee by repealing Article...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has paid true respects to BJP ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee by repealing Article 370 and the move has ensured full integration of Jammu and Kashmir into India forever by re

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 00:04 IST

Ram Temple will have SC/ST priests: Hindu Mahasabha chief

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha chief Swami Chakrapani on Tuesday expressed confidence about the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and said members of SC/ST communities will be appointed as priests in the temple.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 23:59 IST

Andhra govt to setup Senior Citizen Council

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy instructed the officials to set up a State Senior Citizen Council consisting of minimum four senior citizens and it should meet government once in a month.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 23:59 IST

MP honey trap case: Rajendra Kumar appointed as new SIT chief

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Rajendra Kumar has been appointed as the new Chief of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the honey trapping case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 23:58 IST

Rajasthan HC issues notices to Amazon, Flipkart over alleged FDI...

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): The Jodhpur bench of Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday issued notices to Amazon and Flipkart on a petition filed by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) alleging Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy violations.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 23:51 IST

All relief efforts being made for people affected by Patna...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday visited the flood relief camps set up at Krishna Memorial hall here and said that all relief efforts are being made for the affected people in the city.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 23:42 IST

Congress declares second list of Maharashtra candidates, Chavan...

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Congress on Tuesday released its second list of 52 party candidates for Maharashtra Assembly polls and has fielded former state Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan from Karad South.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 23:41 IST

Research on 'mangal' in life instead of exploring life on Mars:...

Sirohi (Rajasthan) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Union Minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi on Monday batted for 'mangal' or happiness in life over 'Mangal' (Mars), the planet.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 23:41 IST

CBDT launches documentation identification number

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): The Documentation Identification Number (DIN) system of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has come into existence from Tuesday with the generation of about 17,500 communications with DIN on the very first day, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 23:40 IST

Gadkari launches bamboo water bottle

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday launched bamboo bottles of 700 ml to 900 ml capacity made by a Tripura-based organisation.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 23:40 IST

Mahatma Gandhi's principal still relevant today: Prahlad Singh Patel

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Tuesday said that Mahatma Gandhi's thoughts are relevant even today.

Read More
iocl