PM Modi calls on Vice Preisdent Venkaiah Naidu

New Delhi [India] Oct 1 (ANI): Days after returning from his US trip, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

The Prime Minister drove to Naidu's residence and exchanged Navratri greetings.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on the Vice President, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu at his residence in New Delhi today. They exchanged Navratri greetings," the Vice President tweeted.

The Prime Minister returned to Delhi, on September 28, after a week-long trip to the United States where he addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and several events, including the mega "Howdy, Modi!" which was an Indian diaspora gathering in Houston, Texas.

He also had multiple bilateral meetings with world leaders, including US President Donald Trump.

The ruling BJP had organized a grand welcome for the prime minister outside the Palam Technical Area where thousands of party workers gathered. PM Modi was felicitated outside the Palam Technical Airport, on his arrival in Delhi. (ANI)

