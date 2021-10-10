PM Modi came to Lucknow but did not visit kin of Lakhimpur Kheri violence victims: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 10 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he visited Lucknow to see the developments in the state but did not visit the kin of victims who died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

"The Chief Minister is shielding the minister from public forum. Prime Minister came to Lucknow to see the performance of 'Uttam Pradesh' and Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav but could not go to Lakhimpur Kheri to share the grief of the victim families," Gandhi said while addressing 'Kisan Nyay' rally in Varanasi today.

As many as eight people including four farmers had died in the violence that took place on October 3. Uttar Pradesh police has so far arrested three people including Ashish Mishra, who is the son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni.

However, Gandhi alleged that the government is shielding the minister and his son.

Further hitting out at the Prime Minister she claimed that he had called farmers 'Andolanjivi' and terrorists.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the protesting farmers 'Andolanjivi' and terrorists. Yogi Ji called them hooligans and tried to threaten them. The same minister (Ajay Kumar Mishra) said that he would make the protesting farmers fall in line within 2 minutes," she said.

Taking a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government at the state and the centre, she said that only two kinds of people are safe in the country, "BJP leaders who are in power and their billionaire friends."

The 'Kisan Nyay' rally was held at a ground in the Rohania area in the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi later today.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

Priyanka Gandhi is expected to stay in Uttar Pradesh for five days every month, presumably to zero in on her campaigning agenda ahead of the upcoming State Assembly polls scheduled early next year. (ANI)