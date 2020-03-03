PM Modi can skip a meal but can't leave social media, says Maharashtra Minister

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 3 (ANI): Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and Congress leader Aslam Shaikh on Tuesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he can skip meals but cannot leave social media.



"Don't think that Prime Minister Modi can stay without media or social media. He is so much used to it that he can leave his food for one time but cannot leave the social media," the Minister told reporters here.



"After CAA and NRC, people are trolling him across the world, they are just after him. He knows that he has made the biggest mistake. His party ministers and MLAs have passed a resolution against the CAA and NRC in Bihar saying that they don't want these," he added.

On Monday, Prime Minister Modi had tweeted: "This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted."

Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he will give away his accounts to inspirational women and detailed how those wishing to "take-over" his profiles can participate in the draw.

"This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs," the Prime Minister tweeted.

International Women's Day will be celebrated on March 8 across the globe.

Modi has called upon people to share stories of "inspiring women" who have made a difference in their spheres of life. (ANI)