PM Modi celebrates birthday in Gujarat

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Sept 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited several places in his home state Gujarat on his 69th birthday.

Modi reached Ahmedabad Airport on late Monday night and was warmly welcomed by people there. He spent the night at Raj Bhawan.

Today, the Prime Minister departed for Narmada riverbank in the morning from Gandhinagar Secretariat.

He performed Narmada Aarti to river Narmada and took part in 'Namami Devi Narmade festival', which is being organised across the state to mark filling up of the Sardar Sarovar dam to its full capacity.

Modi reviews tourism infrastructure at Kevadia. The Prime Minister also paid a visit to Khalvani Eco-Tourism site and strolled across the rope bridge which was constructed across the river there for adventure activity.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani gave company to the Prime Minister where he went.

Modi also took a safari ride at Jungle Safari Tourist Park and watched animals there. He also released basket full of fluttering butterflies at the Butterfly Garden here on his 69th birthday.

He also went to Cactus Garden and interacted with people there. In the afternoon, the Prime Minister visited Garudeshwar Dutt Mandir in Kevadiya and offer his prayers.

He also visited the Ekta Nursery, situated in the vicinity of the Statue of Unity. The nursery manufactures various traditional eco-friendly products and offers a live demonstration of their manufacturing process to the visitors.

He paid a visit to Control Room of the Sardar Sarvoar Dam and later addressed a public gathering at the dam site.

During his speech, he highlighted the importance of Sardar Sarovar Dam and the Statue of Unity.

He spoke on various topics including abrogation of Article 370, farmers' income and tourism infrastructure development.

Later, the Prime Minister went to his mother and sought her blessings in Gandhinagar. He also had lunch with her. (ANI)

