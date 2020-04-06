PM Modi chairs meeting with Council of Ministers via video conferencing

New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of Council of Ministers via video conferencing on Monday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were also present at the meeting.

The meeting comes amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country.

With an increase of 490 coronavirus cases, India's positive cases crossed the 4000 mark, mounting to 4067, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. (ANI)

