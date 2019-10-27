PM Modi condoles death of BJP leader Kamal Sharma

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the death of former Punjab unit BJP president Kamal Sharma, who passed away on Sunday morning.

"Anguished by the passing away of Shri Kamal Sharma Ji. He made noteworthy efforts to strengthen our Party in Punjab. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!," tweeted Prime Minister Modi.

The veteran BJP leader Kamal Sharma on Sunday morning passed away following a heart attack in Ferozepur district.

Hours before his death, he had greeted the people on Diwali on his Twitter handle and Facebook page. (ANI)

