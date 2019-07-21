PM Modi condoles death of ex-Delhi BJP chief Mange Ram Garg

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the demise of former Delhi BJP president Mange Ram Garg on Sunday.

The 82-year-old BJP leader passed away at 7.30 am at a private hospital here.

Taking to Twitter, Modi said, "Shri Mange Ram Garg Ji had a deep connect with Delhi and that was seen in the manner in which he selflessly served the people of the city. He played a pivotal role in strengthening BJP in Delhi. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and supporters. Om Shanti."

In another tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Leaders like Shri Mange Ram Garg Ji are assets for any party. They work selflessly at the grassroots and touch the lives of several people through various community service initiatives. The good work Garg Ji did would continue to be remembered for years."

Garg had joined BJP in 1958 and held several posts in the Delhi chapter of the party including its state president in 1977.

An ex-MLA, he was considered close to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

BJP working president J P Nadda also condoled the death of Garg. (ANI)