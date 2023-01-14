PM Modi condoles demise of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary

New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences over the demise of Congress MP from Jalandhar Santokh Singh Chaudhary on Saturday.

Santokh Singh Chaudhary, 77, passed away on Saturday.

"Pained by the passing away of MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary Ji. He will be remembered for his efforts to serve the people of Punjab. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," tweeted PM Modi.

Singh was walking along with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra when he collapsed after suffering a heart attack on Saturday morning. The yatra was suspended for the day.

Chaudhary was rushed to a hospital in Phagwara, where he was declared brought dead.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge condoled the demise of Santokh Singh.

"Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the untimely passing away of our MP, Santokh Singh Chaudhary. His loss is a great blow to the party and organisation. In this hour of grief, my heart goes out to his family, friends and followers. May his soul rest in peace," tweeted Kharge.



Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed his ondolences over Singh's demise.

"I am deeply saddened by the untimely death of Congress Member of Parliament from Jalandhar, Santokh Singh Chaudhary. May God rest his soul in peace," tweeted Mann.

Former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh also condoled the demise of the Congress MP.

"Extremely saddened to hear about the sudden demise of MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary ji due to a heart attack today. My heartfelt condolences are with his entire family in their time of grief. May Waheguru Ji grant eternal peace to the departed soul," tweeted Capt Amarinder Singh.

Expressing his condolences, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, "Condolences on the demise of Lok Sabha MP from Jalandhar Santokh Singh. In his long public life, he was always vocal on issues of public interest. Discipline in the House was the speciality of his personality. May God give peace to the departed soul. My condolences to the family members."

Taking Twitter, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal said, "Saddened to learn about the passing away of Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary Ji. My condolences to his son Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, family and followers. May Gurusahab bless his soul."

The last rites of Santokh Singh Chaudhary will be performed tomorrow. (ANI)

