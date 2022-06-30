PM Modi congratulates CM Shinde, calls Fadnavis inspiration for every BJP worker

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on taking oath as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra and called him an inspiration for every BJP worker.

This came after Fadnavis, who earlier announced not to be part of the new Maharashtra government, was sworn in as the deputy CM later following the BJP's directions.

"Congratulations to Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji on taking oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM. He is an inspiration for every BJP Karyakarta. His experience and expertise will be an asset for the Government. I am certain he will further strengthen Maharashtra's growth trajectory," PM Modi tweeted.

Congratulating Eknath Shinde on taking oath as Maharashtra CM, PM Modi said he is a grassroots level leader and brings with him rich political, legislative and administrative experience.

"I would like to congratulate Shri Eknath Shinde Ji on taking oath as Maharashtra CM. A grassroots level leader, he brings with him rich political, legislative and administrative experience. I am confident that he will work towards taking Maharashtra to greater heights," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated both leaders and said he is confident that this new government will work with a dedicated spirit for the development of Maharashtra and the interests of the people.

"Congratulations to Shri Eknath Shinde ji on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Shri Devendra Fadnavis ji as Deputy Chief Minister. I am confident that under the guidance of PM @narendramodi ji, this new government will work with a dedicated spirit for the development of Maharashtra and the interests of the people," Shah tweeted.



Shinde led a revolt against Shiv Sena leading to the collapse of the 31-month-old Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Fadnavis, who was Chief Minister of Maharashtra from 2014-19, announced at a joint press conference in Mumbai on Thursday that Eknath Shinde will be the new CM. He also announced at the press conference that he will not be part of the government.

Shah said in a tweet later that Fadnavis has decided to be part of the new government in Maharashtra in the interest of the people of the state after a word from BJP chief JP Nadda and congratulated him on his decision.

Shinde claimed he has the support of 50 MLAs including 40 Shiv Sena legislators.

"A total of 50 MLAs are with us, including 40 MLAs from Shiv Sena...We have fought this battle so far with their help...I will not let even a scratch mar the trust that these 50 people have placed in me - let alone break that trust," Shinde said.

"The decision (of joining hands with BJP) that we have taken is committed to Balasaheb's Hindutva and for the development work in the constituencies of our MLAs. We have 50 MLAs with us," he added.

The Shiv Sena leader further said that though BJP has 120 MLAs, but Fadnavis did not take up the post of Chief Minister.

"BJP has 120 MLAs but despite that Devendra Fadnavis didn't take the post of CM. I express my gratitude to him along with PM Modi, Amit Shah and other BJP leaders that they showed generosity and made Balasaheb's Sainik (party-worker) the CM of the state," he said. (ANI)

