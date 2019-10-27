PM Modi congratulates Khattar, Chautala for taking oath as CM, Deputy CM

New Delhi [India], Oct 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Manohar Lal Khattar for being sworn in as the chief minister of Haryana for the second consecutive term on Sunday.

Prime Minister Modi also wished Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala for taking oath as Khattar's deputy.

"Congratulations to Manohar Lal Khattar Ji and Dushyant Chautala on taking oath as CM and Deputy CM of Haryana," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

He also said that the two leaders will be working to "fulfil the aspirations of the people of Haryana".

Earlier today, Khattar was sworn in as the chief minister while Chautala took oath as his deputy at the Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh, two days after the BJP and the JJP struck a deal to form the government in the state.

Khattar and Chautala met Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya on Saturday and staked the claim to form the government with the support of 57 MLAs.

Governor Arya administered the oath of office and secrecy to Khattar and Chautala.

BJP working president JP Nadda, former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal among others were present on the occasion.

BJP and JJP stitched an alliance to form the government after the former fell short of six seats to cross the magic figure of 46. BJP has got 40 seats, while JJP secured 10 seats in the 90-member Haryana Assembly. Congress secured 31 seats. The rest went to others. (ANI)

