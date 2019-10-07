PM Modi congratulates Portugal's Antonio Costa over his re-election

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Antonio Costa on being re-elected as the Prime Minister of Portugal.

"Congratulations to @psocialista and my friend, @antoniocostapm for the good performance in the parliamentary elections in Portugal. Looking forward to continuing working together to further enhance India-Portugal friendship," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Indian-origin Antonio Costa's Socialist Party won 106 seats in the recently held general elections.

Gaining twenty more seats from 2015, the party commanded a vote share of 35.88 per cent. (ANI)

