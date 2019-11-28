Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (left) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right)
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (left) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right)

PM Modi congratulates Uddhav Thackeray on taking oath as Maharashtra CM

ANI | Updated: Nov 28, 2019 19:36 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Uddhav Thackeray on taking oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister.
In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said: "Congratulations to Uddhav Thackeray Ji on taking oath as the CM of Maharashtra. I am confident he will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra. @OfficeofUT."
Prime Minister Modi also tagged the Office of Uddhav Thackeray in his tweet.
Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray was on Thursday sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at a grand ceremony held at the Shivaji Park.
Uddhav is the first member of the Thackeray family to become the Chief Minister and the third Shiv Sena leader to hold the top post after Manohar Joshi and Narayan Rane.
He is leading a government of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Congress.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Kapil Sibbal, KTS Tulsi, MK Stalin, SK Shinde, Sanjay Raut, and Prithviraj Chavan, MNS leader and Uddhav's cousin Raj Thackeray were among several leaders who attended the ceremony.
On Tuesday, Thackeray had been unanimously elected as the leader of the tri-party alliance -- Maha Vikas Aghadi. (ANI)

