PM Modi constantly monitoring situation in Muzaffarpur: Dr Harsh Vardhan

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "constantly monitoring" the situation in Muzaffarpur and has directed to provide support to the government in Bihar.

"PM Narendra Modi has been constantly monitoring the situation in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. It was as per his instructions that I went to Muzaffarpur. Based on the PM's guidance, the Centre is providing all possible support to Bihar government. We are committed to defeating this illness," the tweet by Harsh Vardhan read.

The toll due to acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) touched 124 in Muzaffarpur district on Friday.

As per the data, a total of 104 deaths were reported at the government-run Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital, while 20 children died at Kejriwal Hospital in the district due to the vector-borne disease till today.

Earlier, Dr Vardhan had visited the state to take stock of the situation and review measures taken in the wake of the outbreak.

The AES is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms such as high fever, vomiting and in extreme cases, brain dysfunction, seizure, and inflammation of heart and kidney. (ANI)

