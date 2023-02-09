PM Modi did not talk about 'main issue' in RS speech, say Opposition MPs; seek probe into Hindenburg-Adani row

New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Opposition leaders expressed disappointment over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's address in Rajya Sabha and said he "did not talk about the main issue" raised by them.

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan referred to the Hindernberg-Adani row and said opposition parties had raised questions about investments of SBI and LIC in the Adani group whose shares had seen a steep downfall.

"PM Modi did not talk about the main issue neither in Rajya Sabha nor in Lok Sabha. The role of Modi government in this entire Adani controversy was not answered," Chavan alleged.

"We (Congress) are worried about the common man and the losses they have incurred due to their investments in LIC and SBI. PM Modi will continuously attack the Congress party in the session but will not answer the main issue," he added.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh said a joint parliamentary committee should be set up to look into the Adani issue.

He alleged that the Adani group had been "given" contracts across sectors such as gas, electricity, water, land, seaports, airports, steel and cement.

"PM Modi did not answer any of the questions raised by the opposition. All we demand is an investigation," he said.



Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP K Keshava Rao alleged that PM Modi "dodged the main Adani question" which is not correct in a democratic country.

CPI-M leader Dr V Sivadasan alleged that the government is not addressing the demand for a joint parliamentary probe.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha alleged that PM Modi did not touch problems of people in his speech.

Opposition resorted to constant sloganeering during Prime Minister's speech in Rajya Sabha.

PM Modi also took on the opposition and said he was proving too much for them.

"Ek akela kitno ko bhari pad raha hai. (One person is proving too much for so many)," he said, adding even to raise slogans, they are taking turns.

"I have been replying to them for over an hour...This is because of (my) conviction. I am out to do something for the country. Those who play political games do not have that courage. They are looking for a way to save themselves," he said.

The NDA MPs chanted "Modi-Modi" slogans and gave the PM a standing ovation after the end of his speech. PM reciprocated the greetings by folding his hands. (ANI)

