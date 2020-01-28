PM Modi does not speak about biggest issue of unemployment: Rahul Gandhi

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked central government over the issue of unemployment and stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi doesn't even speak about it.

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's capital, Gandhi scion said, "Prime Minister Modi had promised two crore jobs, but last year our youth lost one crore jobs. Wherever Prime Minister goes he talks of CAA, NRC but the biggest issue of unemployment is not mentioned, PM doesn't even speak a word on it."

He also invoked the issue of demonetisation in his address.

"Even today ask an eight-year-old, did demonetisation benefit you or harm you? A child will say harm. Earlier we were competing with China but now sadly, China has left us far behind. The whole world knows if there is anyone who can rival China, it is India's youth", Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Rajasthan earlier today to address the party's Yuva Aakrosh rally being held at Ram Niwas Bagh in Jaipur. (ANI)

