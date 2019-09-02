BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav speaking at an event in Kochi on Sunday. Photo/ANI
BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav speaking at an event in Kochi on Sunday. Photo/ANI

PM Modi ended 72 years of agony in 72 hours: Ram Madhav on Article 370

ANI | Updated: Sep 02, 2019 04:40 IST

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Hailing the abrogation of Article 370, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav said it took only 72 hours for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to end 72 years of agony in Jammu and Kashmir.
"It took just 72 hours for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to end 72 years of agony due to this draconian Article 370. It took one Modi to end it, one who could see, feel and was willing to take stern decisions to give people their due rights," Madhav said at the 'New India, New Kashmir' event in Kochi on Sunday.
He then stressed upon the fact that Article 370 had been used to deny people their fundamental rights in Jammu and Kashmir.
"Those protesting against the dilution of Article 370 should know it was against the fundamental rights. Kashmir decided they will have their own laws, their own citizens, and the rights given to people will have to be ratified by the state government, this was all the doing of 35-A which was inserted in 1954 through a sleight of hand. It created two sets of people, one set with more rights than the other," Madhav said.
"It meant there is no reservation for Scheduled Tribes in Jammu and Kashmir even to this date. One state that doesn't have a minority or women's commission is J-K. It also doesn't have a Right to Education," he added.
Slamming Article 370 supporters Madhav said: "It denied people their political rights. It is against development and dignity of people. I want to ask CPM, LDF and UDF parties are you in favour of the rights of people."
He also blamed Article 370 for the lack of prosperity and development in the state by stating, "Today, here in Kerala there might be hundreds of companies which are registered on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) or even in international exchanges like that of New York. But there is just one company registered on the stock exchange from the entire Jammu and Kashmir and that too is the Jammu & Kashmir Bank of the state government." (ANI)

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 05:08 IST

Rumours of 1 lakh Gorkhas being left out of NRC roll untrue: Raju Bista

Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): BJP MP from Darjeeling, Raju Bista, termed the rumours surrounding exclusion of one lakh members of the Gorkha community from the National Register of Citizens (NRC) final list in Assam as untrue.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 05:07 IST

Kolkata: Lt Gen Anil Chouhan assumes charge as Eastern Army Commander

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan assumed charge as Army Commander, Eastern Command, at the Command Headquarters at Fort William here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 04:29 IST

Dibrugarh: Junior doctors of Assam Medical College hold candle...

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Juniors doctors of Assam Medical College here carried out a candle march to protest against the killing of 73-year-old Dr Deben Dutta in Teok tea garden in Jorhat district.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 03:27 IST

Tripura: Police recover 197 kg marijuana in joint operation with BSF

North Tripura (Tripura) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): In a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF) along the state's border with Assam, police have recovered 197 kilograms of dry marijuana (ganja) from an ambulance.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 03:26 IST

10 gm brown sugar seized, 2 held in Tripura

West Tripura (Tripura) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Police here have arrested two persons, including a woman, with 10 grams of brown sugar in their possession, said Inspector and in-charge of Amtali police station Subrata Chakraborty.

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 03:25 IST

Opposition creating unnecessary noise over cyclic slowdown in...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi on Sunday said that some opposition parties were trying to create panic in the country over what he claimed to be a recurring "cyclic" slowdown in the economy during months of "saawan-bhado".

Read More

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 02:39 IST

Kerala CM's protest against removal of Article 370 is political...

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Sept 2 (ANI): BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for his stance against the dilution of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that Vijayan's protest was an act of "political expediency".

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:41 IST

J-K: Northern Army Commander visits Doda, Kishtwar to review...

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sep 1 (ANI): Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh on Sunday visited hinterland bases and sensitive pockets in Doda and Kishtwar sectors to review the operational preparedness and the prevalent security situation.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:41 IST

In a first, BJD to seek Aadhar number from new members

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): In what could be the first-of-its-kind such step by a political party, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will ask its new members to provide Aadhar number.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:35 IST

Man held for spreading communal hatred on social media in Mangaluru

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): A person was arrested by police for allegedly spreading communal hatred on social media in Mangaluru on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:32 IST

Rise above politics, stand with govt on national integrity,...

Solapur (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday emphasised on normalcy being restored in Jammu and Kashmir and appealed political parties to rise above politics and stand with the government to secure the unity and integrity of the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 23:31 IST

Jorhat: Doctor allegedly beaten to death by tea garden workers

Jorhat (Assam) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): A 73-year-old doctor was allegedly beaten to death by a tea garden worker's family and others after the worker died during treatment at a hospital in Teok Tea Garden.

Read More
iocl