PM Modi following footprints of Shivaji, says BJP leader Goyal

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): BJP leader Jai Bhagwan Goyal said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing good works for the country as Chhatrapati Shivaji did and that is why he compared him with the Maratha icon.

"Shivaji Maharaj is not only for Maharashtra but is also a great hero of our country. After Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, he started works like Shivaji. PM Modi revoked Article 370. The CAA has been implemented," Goyal told ANI.

"Comparing Narendra Modi with Shivaji means the people of India used to feel safe today as during the time of Shivaji. India has gained respect in the world under PM Modi," he said.

His remarks come after his book 'Today's Shivaji Narendra Modi' stoked controversy.

Goyal, however, refused to comment on Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who criticised the book, stating the BJP leader had earlier "abused Maharashtra and Marathi people."

Taking to Twitter, Raut said: "Writer of this book, which was released in BJP office, Jai Bhagwan Goyal, who is he? This Jay Bhagwan Goyal is the same person who had attacked Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi and had abused Shivaji Maharaj's Maharashtra and Marathi people. Well done BJP !!!." (ANI)

